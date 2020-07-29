Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Parts of Kochi witnessed severe water logging on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert (extremely heavy) rain alert for the Idukki district for Wednesday. An orange alert (very heavy rain) was issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts, and a yellow alert had been issued for all other districts.
For July 30, an orange alert was issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert was issued in Alappuzha Kottayam Ernakulam Thrissur and Palakkad districts
"Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Kerala and Mahe today," the IMD tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)
Severe waterlogging in Kochi due to heavy rains
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:34 IST
