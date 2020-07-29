Severe waterlogging in Kochi due to heavy rains

Parts of Kerala's Kochi witnessed severe water logging due to heavy rainfall.
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:34 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Parts of Kochi witnessed severe water logging on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert (extremely heavy) rain alert for the Idukki district for Wednesday. An orange alert (very heavy rain) was issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts, and a yellow alert had been issued for all other districts.
For July 30, an orange alert was issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert was issued in Alappuzha Kottayam Ernakulam Thrissur and Palakkad districts
"Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Kerala and Mahe today," the IMD tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)

