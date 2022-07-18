Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Severe waterlogging has taken place in various parts of Rajasthan's Dholpur due to heavy rainfall across the city on Sunday.

Vehicle movement came to a halt due to excessive water on roads.



Earlier on Friday, the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan was also flooded with water following torrential rains across the city.

Heavy monsoon showers led to water-logging and heavy inundation in parts of the city. Various streets, shops, and houses across the city are water-logged much to the distress of the locals.



Water also accumulated in other areas of the city, which forced them to wade through knee-deep waters in the daytime.

The army and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in the region to take charge of the rescue and relief operations. The people stranded in homes were taken to safe havens and efforts have been made to drain the inundation.

Heavy rains have been lashing the Gajsinghpur area of Sri Ganganagar, engulfing the entire area with rainwater. Houses have been demolished and the condition of many mandis deteriorated. (ANI)





