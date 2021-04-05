Severity of cases comparatively lower in 4th COVID-19 wave in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing "fourth wave" in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the severity of the cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous three waves of the disease.

"The severity of the cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous coronavirus waves. This is the fourth wave in Delhi and the second wave in the country," Jain told reporters.

Stating that Delhi is testing at a capacity five times more than that of the national average, he further informed that more than 80,000 tests are being conducted every day and micro-containment zones will be designated in areas with more than two cases.

"Random testing is being done at a fast pace in Delhi. We are doing more than 80,000 tests daily. There were 86,899 tests done yesterday. We are doing five times more tests in Delhi than that of the national average," said Jain.

Jain said that the Delhi government is taking appropriate steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.



"Delhi government is taking appropriate measures, the most significant one being boosting of the daily testing capacity. Around 80-90,000 tests are being done each day. Moreover, among the infected patients, asymptomatic, and mildly symptomatic patients are being home isolated, and moderate to severe cases are being isolated and treated in the hospitals. Genome tracing is also being carried out and about 30 people are being traced for the coronavirus infection."

Responding to a question about variants, Jain said, "Let scientists look over the variants and it would not make much difference. Scientists say that the current corona variant is spreading at a fast pace with less severity and the mortality rate is also low. The central lab is doing the study on the variants."

"I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to abide by all the Covid-19 instructions and guidelines and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and not show any negligence with regard to it. I believe that taking necessary precautions is of utmost importance to stop the infection of coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to expand the vaccination process for all, besides relaxing the norms for setting new vaccination centres.

Delhi has so far reported 6,76,414 COVID-19 cases and 11,081 related deaths. The national capital currently has 13982 active cases. (ANI)

