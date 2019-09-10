'Sewa-Saptah' to focus on welfare of differently-abled: Arjun Meghwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be focusing on the welfare of differently-abled persons and would help at least 10 needy people in every district of the country during the 'Sewa Sapath'.

'Sewa Saptah' is being observed by BJP to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As part of the 'Sewa Saptah', we will connect at least 10 differently-abled persons in each district with local organisations, which will take care of them and their financial expenses for a year," Meghwal told ANI.

The BJP will be organizing 'Sewa Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to mark the birth anniversary of the prime minister.

"The party has formed a committee for the campaign. I am also a part of the committee along with national secretaries Sudha Yadav and Sunil Deodhar. Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed as its convenor," Meghwal said.

He said that the BJP will also distribute fruits and medicines in hospitals as part of the campaign and organise workshops on water conservation and single-use plastic.

"A book inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be published," said the union minister.

Modi's birth anniversary is on September 17.

The campaign will be held across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social service will be organised by the party workers. (ANI)

