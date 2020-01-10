Sex racket busted by Mumbai Police, 2 women arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Mumbai Police busted a sex racket in Maharashtra's Goregaon and arrested two women for allegedly involved in the case.

The police busted the racket on January 9.

"An actress and a model were arrested for sending these girls for prostitution. We have rescued two girls and arrested other two people in the case," said Dharnendra Kamble, Senior Police Inspector (PI).

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

