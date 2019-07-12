Sex ratio at birth improves at national level

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Ministry Of Women And Child Development revealed that Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) is showing improving trends and SRB has increased from 923 to 931 at National level for the time period between F.Y. 2015-16 and 2018-19.

In reply to a question on the impact of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme on the CSR of the country, the Ministry cited the latest reports of Management Information System (HMIS) stating that at State and Union Territory (UT) level, SRB in 21 States and UTs is showing improving trends whereas, in 03 states and UTs, SRB is stable in the financial year 2018-19 in comparison to previous F.Y 2017-18.

It also stated that a declining trend has been registered in the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in some States and Union Territories of the country and as per the census 2011, the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in comparison of census 2001 has declined in 21 States/UTs.

Talking about the effective steps taken by the Government in this regard, the government specified that multi-sectoral interventions and Media Campaign and Advocacy in 405 Districts and Media Campaign and Advocacy only in 235 Districts of BBBP have been initiated for greater coverage and reach in the country. (ANI)

