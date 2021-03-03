Sex tape case: Truth about video will come out after probe, says K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): A day after a case was registered against Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday said that the truth will come out after an investigation.

A purported sex tape showed Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman.

"We have seen treachery, vendetta, honey trap, blackmailing as the motive behind such videos. I don't know the truth, time will decide everything. The truth will come out after an investigation," Ashwathnarayan told reporters here when asked about Jarkiholi's alleged involvement in the sex tape case.

Karnataka Home Minister B Bommai said that an inquiry is being conducted as per law adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a decision on taking action against him.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Tuesday said that the BJP will take action after checking the authenticity of the alleged sex video tape in which Jarkiholi is said to be involved.



"I have seen the video of state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the media. I will speak to the Chief Minister and the party chief about it. We will check the authenticity of the CD and take action accordingly," the Union Minister said.

A case was registered against Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi."

Jarkiholi denied the allegations, saying that he will resign from politics if these allegations are proven true.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I do not even know the woman and the complainant. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I was in Mysuru and I went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know about the video because I never spoke to that woman. I will resign from my MLA post and politics if these allegations are proven against me." (ANI)

