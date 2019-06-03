Sexagenarian madrassa teacher held for sexually abusing minors

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): A 63-year-old madrassa teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children after luring them with sweets, police said here on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Yusuf, a resident of Kochi's Aluva, was employed at a local mosque in the district. He was arrested from Kodungallur in Thrissur on Friday.

During the police interrogation, it was revealed that he lured minors with sweets and then sexually assaulted them at a private room when the main Imam of the mosque was away.

It was also revealed that he only trapped children below the age of 10 as they were an easy target.

"The matter came to the light when a student narrated the ordeal to his parents, who then took up the matter with the mosque management following which a complaint was filed and a case was registered," police said in a release.

Police said that the teacher used to invite the student to his room on the pretext of teaching him the lessons of the Quran and then abused the boy.

Upon sustained interrogation, police found that Yusuf turned into a habitual offender after he faced sexual. He revealed that he first assaulted his abuser's daughter in revenge and ultimately turned into a habitual predator.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

