Sexual assault allegation: Delhi HC stays suspension order issued against Judo player selected for CWG

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the suspension order issued against judo player Jasleen Singh Saini selected for Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Judo Federation of India (JFI) has put under suspension the judo player in view of allegations of sexual assault. The High Court noted the Federation could not produce any evidence in this regard.

Justice Yashwant Varma stayed the suspension order passed by the Judo Federation of India on July 2, 2022 till the next date of hearing subject to the petitioner submitting an undertaking of good behaviour and conduct before the Administrator of the Judo Federation as well as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

This petition was moved by Judo Player Jasleen Singh against the suspension. The court said the matter requires consideration. The matter has been listed for November 24, 2022.

The court took into consideration the submission of counsel for the petitioner that the allegation of sexual assault was laid against another athlete and not the petitioner.

The Court also noted that the counsel for Judo Federation was not able to dislodge the contention of the petitioner's counsel or draw the attention of the court to any material or evidence which may indicate that the petitioner had in fact broken discipline or indulged in acts of sexual assault.

Advocate Akshay Ringe, counsel for the petitioner, submitted before the bench that once the petitioner has been duly selected and included in the team by the IOA, the Judo Federation could not have placed the petitioner under suspension.

Counsel appearing for IOA apprised the court that the petitioner is the sole medal prospect for the country in the 66 Kg weight category in the Judo event which is slated to be held as part of the Commonwealth games. (ANI)