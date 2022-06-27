Sexual assault case: Cooperating with probe, truth will prevail, says actor-producer Vijay Babu

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): Actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused in a sexual assault case, posted on Facebook that he is cooperating with the investigation and truth will prevail in the end.

In the post, he said that he "Won't get provoked irrespective of whatever happens. Won't talk to media as directed by the honourable court irrespective of any provocation by the media. 100 per cent cooperating with the investigation. In the end, the truth will prevail. God bless."

Police have made his arrest today in the case and later released him on bail as the Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory bail.

Earlier in the day, Vijay Babu appeared before the probe officials in the Ernakulam Town South Police Station at 9.00 am. He appeared for the interrogation as per the direction of the High Court.

The court had directed Vijay Babu to cooperate with the investigation and to refrain from tampering with the probe. It also directed him to not interact through or with any social or other media.



There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The complainant alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'. (ANI)

