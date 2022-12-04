Sexual assault case: Hyderabad University professor sent to 14 days police remand

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Hyderabad University Professor Ravi Ranjan, who allegedly molested a foreign student, has been sent to 14 days police remand, said police on Sunday.

"Professor Ravi Ranjan who was facing an allegation of assault on a foreign student studying in Hyderabad Central University has been sent to 14 days remand," said K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Madhapur.

The Hyderabad University on Saturday had suspended the professor.

"Hyderabad University condemns the incident that occurred involving Professor Ravi Ranjan, Department of Hindi and a student on December 2. Based on the criminal complaint and FIR, the Professor is placed under suspension with immediate effect," the official statement by the university read.

The police informed that the accused professor has been taken into custody and will be presented before the court.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ch. Raghunandan said, "We have received a complaint from Hyderabad University authorities that the modesty of a student was outraged by a professor. The Case has been registered under sections 354 and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been taken into police custody, and is to be presented before a court."

Earlier today, the Cyberabad Police arrested a professor of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand.

According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

After the complaint was lodged, Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody.

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her. She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

