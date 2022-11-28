Sexual assault case: SC junks former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking in-camera hearing

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, challenging the order of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court rejecting an application for an in-camera hearing in the 2013 sexual assault case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha left it to the high court decide on the issue.

"Can somebody who is an accused assert that the trial is in-camera when the victim does not demand so?" the bench asked.

Tejpal, in his appeal, sought an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the state of Goa against his acquittal in the sexual assault case.



The trial court in Goa on May 21, 2021, had acquitted Tejpal of charges of wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and rape against his female colleague.

After the Goa Police filed an appeal against Tejpal's acquittal, he moved the high court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing of the matter.

However, the Goa bench of the HC junked the plea.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a former colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7 and November 8, 2013.

On May 21 last year, the trial court acquitted him of all charges. (ANI)

