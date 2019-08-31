Sexual harassment case: Chinmayanand will appear before police when required, says his advocate

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The lawyer of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on Saturday said that his client is currently engaged in some spiritual practice and will appear before the Delhi Police in the alleged sexual harassment case, whenever required.

"Swami is not running away from the case. Presently, he is engaged in spiritual practice. He will definitely appear before the Delhi Police whenever required," Om Singh, lawyer of former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, told media persons.

The SS Law College student, whose father alleged that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Chinmayanand, appeared before the Supreme Court earlier today. In the court, she demanded protection for self and her family.

After the hearing, the top court directed the Delhi Police to bring the victim's family from Shahjahanpur to Delhi amid tight security. Following this, the Delhi Police followed the order and reached Shahjahanpur.

On being asked if Swami comes forward with his version in the court, Singh said: "Chinmayanand will surely put forth his version before the Supreme Court. We have full faith in the apex court. It will give justice to Swami."

Speaking about the victim, the advocate said the girl has just spoken about her safety in the top court and "we also want the administration to provide security to the girl and her family."

Parents of the girl had filed a missing complaint with the police earlier and had alleged that Chinmayanand was responsible for their daughter's disappearance.

In a video, the girl had alleged that Chinmayanand, director of her college, is threatening to kill her and her family as she has evidence that could land him in trouble. The girl went missing after the video went viral on August 24 from the hostel of SS Law College.

The court had taken suo moto cognizance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the incident, as they don't want another "Unnao case like incident to happen."

The bench had ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to produce her before it. The judges had interacted with the girl and allowed her to stay in Delhi under security as per her wish till the time she meets her parents. (ANI)