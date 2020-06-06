Sexual harassment case registered against medical official in Telangana

Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A case was registered against in-charge, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Bhupalpally, on Saturday in connection with alleged sexual harassment of a lady doctor.
Speaking to ANI over the case registered against Dr N Gopal Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhupalpally, V Srinivasulu, said, "Case registered against in charge-DMHO, Bhupalpally under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code after receiving a petition from a lady doctor."
Section 354 of the IPC deals with assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Jun 06, 2020
