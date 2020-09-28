Sexual harassment case: Uttarakhand Police visits Mussoorie hotel where BJP MLA stayed with victim

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Saturday visited a hotel in Mussoorie where BJP MLA Mahesh Negi allegedly took the woman, who accused him of sexual harassment for investigation in the case.

The woman had alleged that she stayed in the hotel with Negi on December 1, 2018.

According to police sources, a room in the hotel was booked on Negi's name and both stayed there in the night. The police also took the statement of the hotel manager.



The FIR was against Negi and his wife in the alleged sexual harassment case at Nehru Colony police station as per the court order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Dehradun.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years.

She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

