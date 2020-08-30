Sexual harassment case: Wife requests police to conduct narco test on BJP MLA, victim woman

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Negi's wife has requested Uttarakhand police to conduct narco test on his husband and woman who has accused the MLA of sexually exploiting her, said police on Sunday.

According to the police, a request letter has been received from the MLA's wife.

"A request letter to conduct narco test on MLA and victim woman has been received from Negi's wife. The statement of the victim woman's husband is yet to be recorded. We have also received letters from the women's commission and Child Protection Rights Commission. We are investigating the matter from all possible angles," Anuj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Investigating Officer on the case told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand unit of Congress party has decided to stage protests at its district headquarters alleging that police have not recorded the statement of the victim yet. However, police said that "Victim woman's complaint letter has been included in the investigation."

Earlier, a woman had alleged that the BJP MLA Negi from Uttarakhand had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

