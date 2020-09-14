SFI members hold protest against NEP 2020 outside Himachal Assembly

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) held a protest on Monday in Shimla against both Central and state government accusing them of forcing the National Education Policy (NEP) on the institutions and students amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The SFI leader Amit Thakur said that they will present students' demand to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.



"We are here outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha against the National Education Policy. Since the start of the pandemic we were trying to raise our issues, however, no one was ready to listen to our voice. Now, we have come out on the streets," SFI student leader Amit Thakur told ANI as the protest marched towards the Himachal Assembly and gheraoed the state Assembly.

"NEP which is being touted as the reform has been rejected by the students and professors across India. If the government will not hear our demands, we will corner the government over the issue," he added.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

