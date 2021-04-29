SG Tushar Mehta opposes SC's opinion to send journalist Kappan to Delhi for treatment

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday opposed the Supreme Court's opinion to send arrested journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura to a hospital in Delhi for better medical treatment.

"If there is any medical emergency, State of Uttar Pradesh undertakes to ensure that Mathura hospital would examine him and whatever is required to be done, will be done without fear or favour. Shifting him to Delhi for his family would be injustice to lakhs and thousands," Mehta told the Supreme Court.

In Mathura Jail, there are patients with or without comorbidities and there are several people who are not getting beds, he added.



"In Uttar Pradesh also, several people are not getting beds and I personally know huge, bonafide journalists who are not getting beds. With much difficulty, we got a bed. I have no difficulty if the doctor says he needs hospitalisation, then we can get him a hospital in Mathura. It's not like it's completely unconnected. I have no difficulty after April 21 report, if a neutral Medical Board examines him," Mehta further told the Apex Court.

He further said that if a medical board says that Kappan needs to be given one bed even at the cost of a Covid-19 positive patient, then also he has no difficulty.

"But that will be according to the Board. I am answerable to old people, inform people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. I would not advise the government to agree," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court opined that arrested journalist Siddique Kappan should be sent to a hospital in the national capital for better medical treatment.

Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras in October last year, while on his way to cover the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl. An FIR had been registered under the UAPA in the case against Kappan by the Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)

