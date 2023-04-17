SGPC clarifies after viral video on woman with tricolour painted on face denied entry to Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): After a purported video of a woman being denied entry into Amritsar's Golden Temple, allegedly as she had the tricolour painted on her face, evoked sharp reactions on social media a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) official has issued a clarification.



"This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC General Secretary said on the viral video.

According to the purported video clip, the woman accompanied by a man are seen arguing with a man at the famed Amritsar Gurudwara. In the purported video on being asked why the woman was not being allowed to enter, the man points out the painted flag on her face.

"This is Punjab, not India," the man is heard saying in the purported video. (ANI)

