SGPC flags off free bus service from Golden Temple, Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak for Kartarpur pilgrims

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday flagged off a free bus service from Amritsar to ferry devotees, who will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, between Golden Temple and Dera Baba Nanak.

"The service can be availed free of cost," SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said here today.

The bus will ferry devotees who want to pay tribute to Dera Baba Nanak in Kartarpur in the morning and drop them back to Shri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab.

The SGPC president also said that people serving langar at Shri Harmandir Sahib have been given permission by the Pakistan Gurdwara Committee to perform kirtan and offer their services across all Gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the bus driver Sukhmanpreet Singh thanked the opportunity that he been provided to serve pilgrims who go to Kartarpur Corridor and bring them back to Amritsar.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur was formally opened for pilgrims last November. (ANI)

