SGPC organises 'Paath' in Punjab's Amritsar ahead of 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a 'paath' -- a recital of Guru Granth Sahib -- at the Gurdawara Guru Ka Mahal in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday ahead of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Earlier, the SGPC has decided to cancel the plan of grand events that were scheduled to be held to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh Guru due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 8 said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty.

He made this statement during a high-level meeting with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. (ANI)

