SGPC requests Centre to reopen Kartarpur corridor

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday urged the Central government to open the Indian side of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

This came after Pakistan said it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29.

"I welcome the opening of the corridor by the Pakistan government. I also request to the government of India to try to open the corridor as soon as possible while following the guidelines of the health department," Gobind Singh Longowal, president of the SGPC told reporters here after participating in a religious function organised at the Akal Takht secretariat to commemorate the foundation day of the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

Giani Harpreet Singh, acting Jathedar, Akal Takht said Sikh youths should stay away from inciting posts on social media.

"There is an atmosphere on social media to destroy Sikh principles. Sikh youth must give a befitting reply to those involved and avoid being influenced by instigating content and refrain from sharing it," Singh said. (ANI)

