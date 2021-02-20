Shabnam's son urges President to commute her death sentence

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Mohammed Taj, son of death row convict Shabnam, on Thursday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to commute her death sentence.

"I love my mother. I am making an appeal to the President that her death sentence be commuted," Taj told reporters here .

He held a slate seeking "forgiveness" for his mother.

"It is up to the President to forgive her. But I have faith," he said.

Shabnam and her lover Saleem had been convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008.

The death warrant about date and time of hanging has not been issued by Amroha court. She is likely to be hanged in Mathura jail.

Taj has been living with his custodian parent Usman Saifi in the Sushila Vihar colony in Bulandshahr. (ANI)