Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Shah assures that BJP and Sena will come together to form govt in Maharashtra: Athawale

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked him not to worry about the current political crisis in Maharashtra, and assured him that BJP and Shiv Sena would come together to form the government.
"I told Amit Bhai (BJP President Amit Shah) that if he mediates then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied don't worry, everything will be fine. BJP and Shiv Sena will come together to form the government," Union Minister Athawale told ANI.
"I think that Shiv Sena should change its stand. Congress is not ready to support the Sena," he added.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena got an absolute majority in Maharashtra assembly polls but could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.
Following the inability of BJP, the single largest party, to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Shiv Sena, and then NCP to form the government in the state. However, as they were not able to put together a viable alternative in the given time, the state came under President's Rule.
The BJP has 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 seats in the state assembly.
The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:32 IST

Rajasthan: 10 killed as bus, truck collide in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and about 22 others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:27 IST

Nitish Kumar meets Bill Gates in Bihar, discuss health and...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met American business magnate Bill Gates and briefly discussed about state's health and education sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:23 IST

K'taka Cong MLA Tanveer Sait attacked with knife, accused in custody

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Karnataka Congress legislator Tanveer Sait was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man at an event here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:58 IST

Sharad Arvind Bobde sworn-in as 47th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Monday sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:47 IST

Centre to hold high-level meeting on air pollution today

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Environment Secretary CK Mishra will hold a crucial high-level meeting on air pollution on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:20 IST

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to MP CM Kamal Nath

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on the occasion of his birthday on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:16 IST

Air pollution: Delhi-NCR schools reopen today

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): All private and government schools in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) reopened on Monday days after being closed due to the rise in pollution levels.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:02 IST

Delhi Metro wins 2 awards at Urban Mobility India Conference

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been conferred with two awards for its commendable initiatives in promoting the metro as a green and sustainable mode of transport among the masses.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:56 IST

Air quality improves in Delhi, AQI in 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from "poor" category to "moderate" category on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:52 IST

Devotees continue to throng Sabarimala temple to seek blessings...

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Scores of devotees on Monday continue to throng to the Sabarimala temple to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. The temple was opened on November 16 for the 41-day long annual Mandala-Makaravilakku puja festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:26 IST

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde to take oath as 47th CJI today

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will on Monday sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 07:04 IST

Four primates, among others seized from animal smuggler in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Members of the Commissioner's Task Force, south zone team, working along with forest department officials apprehended one person and seized four primates and a tortoise and turtle from his possession, according to the police on Monday.

Read More
iocl