Shah chairs high-level meet to discuss J-K issues

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top government officials and Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to discuss issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, here on Tuesday.

National security advisor Ajit Doval, Army chief Bipin Rawat, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar were among those who attended the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh and senior security advisor to Home Ministry, Vijay Kumar were also part of the discussion.

The high-level meeting comes over five months after the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was repealed and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

