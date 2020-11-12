Shah congratulates JP Nadda on NDA's victory in Bihar Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda to congratulate him for the party's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Shah said that BJP is dedicated to the development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I congratulated BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence on the occasion of the party's victory in the Bihar Assembly Election and by-elections in several other states. We, the workers of the party, are dedicated to the development of the nation under the leadership of PM Modi ji and Nadda ji," Shah tweeted.

Earlier, Shah had expressed gratitude towards the people of Bihar for choosing development, progress, good governance, and giving a "full majority" to the National Democratic Alliance in the state.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat. (ANI)