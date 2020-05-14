Shah Faesal's detention extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): Former civil servant and chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Shah Faesal's detention has been extended by three months under the Public Safety Act, sources from J-K Administration said on Wednesday.

Faesal has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.

Faesal is among the other prominent political leaders, who were placed under the house arrest after the Centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. (ANI)