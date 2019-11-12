New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and stated that the Kartarpur Corridor is a real tribute to the founder of Sikhism.
"On the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, best wishes to him and hearty greetings to the entire countrymen," he tweeted.
"Modi government is devoted to the thoughts and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, this is our prime motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The historic 'Kartarpur Corridor' dedicated to the countrymen by Modi ji on the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a real tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Shah said in another tweet.
On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. (ANI)
Shah greets nation on Gurpurab, says Kartarpur Corridor real tribute to Guru Nanak Dev
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:35 IST
