Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 448 cr in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 448 crores in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

As per an official release by the Ministry, Shah inaugurated the Civic Centre at Bopal, Ahmedabad costing Rs 4 crore and the newly constructed Reading Room costing Rs 7 crore as well as the Community Hall and Party Plot at Bejalpur. He also inaugurated various projects of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Western Railway.

This included renovation of Ahmedabad railway station at a cost of Rs 17 crores, development work of Rs 4.05 crore at Chandlodiya railway station and Rs. 2.35 crore at Amli Road station, Rs 1.72 crore at Khodiyar station and Rs. 3.75 crore at Kalol station.

The Home Minister also laid the foundation stone of two water distribution schemes of AUDA, in which the Rs 98 crore Ghuma TP scheme will benefit about 35,000 people of the area, and the Rs 267 crore TelavHeadworks water supply project, which will benefit about 45 villages around Sardar Patel Ring Road. Along with this, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 1,220 development works worth about Rs. 43 crore in Sanand, Bavla and Daskroi.

In his address, Shah said: "Today is an occasion of great joy that a total of Rs 267 crore development works are going to start. The facility of reaching pure drinking water to the homes of more than 35,000 citizens at an expenditure of about Rs. 100 crore under the Ghuma TP scheme through AUDA is starting from today. It has been planned with great foresight so that event after an increase in population in the next 30 years, there will be no water problem."

He added modernisation and renovation works have been done through the Western Railway with an expenditure of Rs 29 crores.

Ahmedabad railway station has been renovated at a cost of Rs 17 crores.

Shah said that railway stations like Ambli, Khodiyar, Chandlodiya and Kalol did not have basic facilities. He corresponded with the Western Railway for the creation of all these facilities and Western Railway also took care of all the minor facilities with great sensitivity. (ANI)