Shah meets Singapore HM, discusses bilateral, regional issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore K Shanmugam in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.

Shah noted that India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interest on key issues.

Home Minister Shanmugam emphasised the importance Singapore attaches to its relations with India.

The two leaders also exchanged views and concerns on the challenges posed by terrorism and extremism. They agreed to strengthen the existing bilateral institutional mechanisms on security issues. Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in dealing with trans-national organized crimes including drug trafficking and economic offences.

Minister Shanmugam further noted that following the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore last year a new momentum was added to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also invited Home Minister Shah to visit Singapore. (ANI)

