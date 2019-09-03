Shah, Nadda meet former J-K Guv as awareness campaign on abrogation of Art 370 launched

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): BJP's Jan Jagaran Abhiyan - public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 began here after the party president Amit Shah and BJP's working president JP Nadda met former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan today.

Shah, Nadda along with party leader Dharmendra Pradhan met Jagmohan as a part of BJP's Sampark Abhiyan and Jan Jagaran Abhiyan - public awareness campaign. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes.

Jagmohan is a former Indian civil servant and politician belonging to BJP. He had served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Goa, as well as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The public awareness campaign, Jan Jagaran Abhiyan on Article 370 will be conducted in 370 places including 35 major cities, making it a total of 405 places across the country.

The Sampark Abhiyan is all about explaining why Article 370 was abrogated and its consequences. Two highly prominent people from different regions across the country will explain regarding the same. The campaign will be concluded on September 30.

Under this campaign, several programs will be concluded as well as BJP leaders will meet 2,000 intellectuals.

According to the sources, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi can also participate in any of the events in 35 main cities, Shah along with Nadda will continue to participate in the programs to maintain enthusiasm among the workers and to make the campaign successful across the country. (ANI)

