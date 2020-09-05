Shah, Pokhriyal extend greetings on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday wished teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Shah also paid a tribute to the iconic thinker and erudite scholar former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls," the minister tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal thanked teachers and wished them on the occasion.

"I wish all the countrymen on Teachers' Day and salute all the gurus. Let us thank our teachers, counselors and parents on the occasion of Teacher's Day, with whose blessings we have learned a lot," he tweeted.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.

On the occasion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted: "The entire universe is a teacher for those who are willing to learn. #HappyTeachersDay2020." (ANI)