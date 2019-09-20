Shah to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary with MPs

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a meeting with all the parliamentarians on Saturday to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

According to sources in the BJP, the meeting will be held through video conferencing where Shah will be discussing in detail the planning and execution of the celebrations.

All BJP MPs, state party presidents, and office bearers will join Shah from their state headquarters through video link.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4:30 pm. Shah will be joining the meeting from BJP headquarters here.

During the last parliament session, the party had instructed its lawmakers to carry out 'padayatra' (foot march) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, had urged the citizens to shun the use of single-use plastic on the anniversary which falls on October 2. (ANI)

