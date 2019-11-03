Shah to inaugurate SCO joint exercise on urban earthquake search, rescue tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the four-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint exercise on urban earthquake search and rescue - 2019 here at Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at 3 pm tomorrow.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the SCO Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue - 2019 at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi tomorrow, 4th Nov 2019 at 3 pm," the Home Ministry said on its official Twitter handle.

The exercise is being hosted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rehearse disaster response mechanisms and share knowledge, experience and technology.

The main focus of the joint exercise will be to test the region's preparedness to activate intergovernmental interaction for an immediate response. (ANI)

