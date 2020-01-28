Shah urges states to provide brick-and-mortar banking facilities in Maoist-affected areas

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Land acquisition for development of Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh, granting permission for tree-cutting and land acquisition for railway projects and norms between central and state agencies regarding compensatory afforestation were among the issues discussed at the 22nd meeting of Central Zonal Council (CZC) held at Nava Raipur here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah who said the extensive discussion was held on important issues of common interest.

He exhorted the members to expeditiously resolve the issues relating to forest clearance and provide brick-and-mortar banking facility within 5 kilometres radius in each village - particularly in Naxal areas.

Shah called upon states to adhere to the timeline of two months for completion of investigation of offences under POCSO Act.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and various Ministers from these States.

According to an official release, Shah assured chief ministers that the central government will address issues raised them within the constitutional framework and administrative feasibility.

He called upon states to send suggestions for comprehensive amendments of CrPC and IPC for which he has already written to all the Chief Ministers.

The Home Minister called for prompt payment to farmers and assured the states in the region that their issues relating to the procurement of grains and their disposal would be resolved quickly.

He said a high-level committee was already seized of the matter.

The release said that the council deliberated on various issues including acceptance of procured coarse grain under Price Support Scheme (PSS), revision of "state cap" fixed for the implementation of NSAP (Pension) Scheme and holding inter-state coordination meeting to take prompt action against criminals besides amendment in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) guidelines. (ANI)

