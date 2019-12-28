Shah visits ITBP headquarters in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shah was accompanied by Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister visits ITBP Force HQrs, New Delhi today. Nityanand Rai, MoS Home also seen. S S Deswal, DG ITBP welcomed the Ministers," tweeted ITBP.

Both the ministers were welcomed by ITBP Director General Surjeet Singh Deswal. (ANI)

