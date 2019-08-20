Shahdol RTO receives death threat from anonymous person

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Shahdol Ashutosh Bhadoriya on Monday received a death threat from an anonymous person through a letter.

An anonymous person had thrown the letter in an RTO vehicle. The letter pointed to the meeting held by Deputy Transport Commissioner Ajay Gupta as being objectionable.

The Transport office alleged that the Bus union registered a baseless complaint and exerted pressure on the RTO. The bus union is protesting against the RTO in connection with the aforementioned meeting.

RTO Ashutosh Bhadoriya has complained to the Superintendent of Police after receiving the threat.

Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

