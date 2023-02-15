Shaheed Nanak Singh made sacrifice to promote religious tolerance, human freedom: Union Minister VK Singh

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Minister of State for Civil aviation and Road, Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh on Wednesday said Shaheed Nanak Singh was a dedicated and spirited citizen who made a phenomenal sacrifice to promote religious tolerance and human freedom.

The Union Minister was delivering the Shaheed Nanak Singh Memorial Lecture "Religious tolerance is a prerequisite for a civil society" at India International Center, hosted by Shaheed Nanak Singh Foundation.

"He was jukked in the pre-partition carnage when he was trying to save some students who had organised a peace march against the Partition of the country," said Gen VK Singh.

"The freedom struggle was not only a struggle for independence, it was an exercise in building a nation. India was blessed that a set of people of incredible talent and wisdom graced the period marking our struggle. They possessed moral integrity of the highest order; the tallest among them was Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

On this occasion, Shaheed Nanak Singh Foundation also conferred Gen VK Singh with the "Soul of India" award.

Lord Rami Rangar CBE said, "Shaheed Nanak Singh was assassinated by the anti-national forces but he fought for the unity and peace of this nation."

"Shaheed Nanak Singh stood for India's unity in 1947 and paid the ultimate price, his life, for opposing the division of India on the basis of religion. He advocated that we must always consider ourselves to be first and foremost Indians and then choose to follow a religion for our peace of mind," he added.

He further said that Shaheed Nanak Singh was driven by a passionate intensity that went beyond the ordinary and many such contributors to the cause of our freedom remain unheralded and obscure.

The Chairman of the Shaheed Nanak Singh Foundation, Ravindra Singh Sheoran said that

"He advocated that we must always consider ourselves to be first and foremost Indians and then choose to follow a religion for our peace of mind," said Ravindra Singh Sheoran.

Lady Renu Ranger, Padma Shri Bob Blackman MP, Richard Barlaw head of political and bilateral affairs, British High Commission, Sardar Tarlochan Singh, Former Chairman Minority Commission, Vineet Nanda, Motivation Speaker Shiv Kheda, Advocate Manoj Chauhan, Sandeep Marwaha, and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)