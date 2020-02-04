Shaheen Bagh will clear out soon as Delhi poll results are announced on Feb 11: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the process of clearing Shaheen Bagh will begin as soon as results of the Delhi Assembly polls start to pour in on February 11 and BJP is voted into power.

Thakur, who was recently banned from election campaigning for his controversial remarks at an election rally expressed confidence on the victory of BJP in the Assembly elections while hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for supporting anti CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.

"Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister completely support Shaheen Bagh. When people of Delhi will vote for lotus (BJP's symbol), I assure you as the results come in on February 11, Shaheen Bagh too will start getting cleared (11 Feb ko nateeje aate -aate hi Shaheen Bagh bhi saaf hona shuru ho jaayega iska mein aapko vishwaas dilata hun)," he said while addressing a gathering here.

Shaheen Bagh has been the site protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been going on for almost two months.

Assuring that his party will work for the development of Delhi, he said: "We will work for Delhi's development. AAP ke paap ab Dilli nahi karegi maaf (AAP's sins will not be forgiven by Delhi). AAP will be wiped off from Delhi."

The Minister had raised slogans 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko...,' to which the public responded with 'Goli Maro... ' (shoot the traitors) during a public meeting in Rithala on January 27.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

