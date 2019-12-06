Shahjahanpur case: Allahabad HC grants bail to another accused in extortion case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a person, who along with three others, was charged for trying to extort money from former union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The matter had come to light when a law student in Shahjahanpur levied rape allegations on Chinmayanand following which the latter filed a case of extortion against the girl and her three friends, namely Sanjay, Sachin and Vikram.

Subsequently, the four accused were arrested for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs five crore from Chinmayanand.

The court today let out Sachin on bail and had on Wednesday granted bail to the law student.

Another accused, Vikram has filed a bail plea in the court, which is slated to be heard next week.

On November 6, the SIT had filed charge sheet in both the rape and extortion case. Chinmayanand, who is accused in the rape case, is still lodged in jail. (ANI)

