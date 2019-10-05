Shahjahanpur case: Court to pronounce order on SIT's plea to take voice samples today

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A local court here on Saturday is likely to pronounce order on the application filed by a special investigation team (SIT) seeking permission to take voice samples of rape accused Swami Chinmayanand and the survivor.

The SIT had earlier this week moved an application for taking a voice sample of the duo along with three other persons, who have been charged with demanding extortion. The court had reserved the order on the plea on October 3.

The law student had accused Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail last month. The latter, in turn, filed an extortion case against the student and three of her friends. All the accused are in judicial custody.

The student, who went to the college run by Chinmayanand, had testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She said that the accused recorded the incident on the camera and used it to blackmail her.

The leader, on the other hand, alleged that she along with her friends tried to extort five crores from him.

Some video clips had surfaced during the investigation. One video allegedly showed obscene conversations between the woman and Chinmayanand. The other video, which pertains to the extortion case, showed the woman, three others and the driver in a car discussing the amount to be extorted from Chinmayanand. (ANI)

