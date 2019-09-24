Anup Trivedi, lawyer of the victim talking to reporters in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Shahjahanpur Case: Girl student's anticipatory bail hearing fixed for Sept 26

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:04 IST

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A local court here on Tuesday fixed September 26 as the date for hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the complainant of an alleged sexual assault case against BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Speaking to reporters, Anup Trivedi, lawyer of the student who had alleged BJP leader of rape, said, "I moved an application which the court allowed and has asked the prosecution to come with all documents on September 26 which it has set as the next date for the hearing".
He also refuted the speculations of his client being arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and said that they have already filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court.
"There is no question of the arrest of my client by SIT. Since the matter is sub-judice I will not say anything more on the topic but today definitely it was a win for us in the court. I have filed an anticipatory bail plea which is pending in the court," Trivedi said.
Earlier on Monday, Chinmayanand was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) following symptoms of angina.
"Swami Chinmayanand was admitted in MICU Ward of SGPGI under Professor P K Goel, Head of the Department Cardiology, with symptoms of angina," Professor Amit Agarwal, Chief Medical Superintendent of SGPGI, said in a statement.
Former Union Minister Chinmayanand is a known diabetic since long.
"Angiography was done and no significant blockage was found and angioplasty was not required," Agarwal said.
According to the head of the department, Chinmayanand will be stabilized with medicines and then his discharge will be planned in due course of time.
On September 22, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the organisation of Hindu saints and ascetics, had called a meeting of all the Akharas at Haridwar on October 10 to expel the BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand from the community.
According to sources, he will remain ousted from the saint community unless acquitted by the court.
A month after a law student levelled charges of rape against Chinmayanand, Chinmayanan was arrested on September 20 by Uttar Pradesh police. He was charged with an offence not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation. He was remanded to 14-days judicial custody by a local Court at Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

