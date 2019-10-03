Shahjahanpur case: Swami Chinmayanand sent to judicial custody till Oct 16

Shahjahanpur [Uttar Pradesh], Oct 3 (ANI): Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping a law student, was sent to judicial custody till October 16 by a local court here on Thursday.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 following which he was sent to judicial custody. At the end of his remand today, he appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) through video conferencing.

Advocate Pooja Singh, appearing for the accused, said that his client is not keeping well.

A local court had on September 20 sent Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days. He then moved a regular bail plea in the court, which was rejected.

Due to his health condition, he remained in SGPGI hospital in Lucknow till October 1 following which he was sent to Shahjahanpur jail.

The law student went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.

The student, who went to the college run by Chinmayanand, had later testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She said that the accused recorded the incident on the camera and used it to blackmail her. (ANI)





