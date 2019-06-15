ASP Dinesh Tripathi speaking to ANI in Shahjahanpur on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Shahjahanpur: Father attempts to kill 15-year-old daughter because she wanted to study

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:07 IST

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A 15-year-old daughter has accused her father and brother of attempting to take her life by attacking her with a knife and then throwing her in the canal thinking she was dead because she did not want to get married as per their wishes and instead wanted to continue her studies.
"My father took me to a desolate place near the canal where my brother joined him. While my brother restrained me with a cloth on the neck, from behind my father repeatedly slashed at me with a knife he had brought from a shop. I begged him to stop but he showed no remorse. He wanted me to stop my studies and get married instead," the victim told ANI here.
She added that she had asked for water but the merciless father had pushed her to the canal instead thinking her life was about to end. He had also come back to the canal to see whether she was alive but she had managed to swim further away and escape his gaze.
The victim's brother-in-law verified the girl's claim and added he had kept her with his family because the parents wanted to marry her off.
"I am the husband of her sister. She had been living with us for two months. Her parents do not want her to continue her studies. They wanted to marry her off. Just a couple of days before they had taken her from my house. Today I got a call that she had been found near a canal," the victim's brother-in-law said.
ASP Dinesh Tripathi told ANI that the police are seriously looking into the charges levelled by the girl against her father and brother and are investigating the matter.
"We have taken the statement of the girl and are looking into all the angles. Strictest action will be taken on the basis of the evidence which comes out," Tripathi said. (ANI)

