Shahjahanpur: Lack of infrastructure forces govt. school students to study under open sky

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Students of a government primary school in Shahjahanpur are forced to study under open sky due to lack of adequate infrastructure.

Megha Agarwal, a teacher at the school said, "Students go to their homes if they are thirsty or need to go to the toilet as there is no facility here. School is closed whenever it rains".

"There is no space for cooking mid-day meal, hence the food is cooked at other school and is brought here for students", she added.

Speaking about the lack of infrastructure Rakesh Kumar, BSA, Shahjahanpur acknowledged the inconvenience being caused to students and assured of resolving the issue.

Kumar told reporters, "There were some government schools which were working in rented accommodation. Many of these accommodations have now become depleted or have become non-existent now. Wherever there is a possibility we are merging such schools with other schools within One kilometer area. At places where there is no nearby alternative we will be demanding for place and funds to construct a building."

In UP government's budget for the financial year 2019-20, Rs 500 crore has been allocated towards improving infrastructure in primary and higher primary schools. (ANI)

