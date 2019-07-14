Students of a govt primary school in Shahjahanpur study under open sky due to lack of adequate building infrastructure
Students of a govt primary school in Shahjahanpur study under open sky due to lack of adequate building infrastructure

Shahjahanpur: Lack of infrastructure forces govt. school students to study under open sky

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:45 IST

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Students of a government primary school in Shahjahanpur are forced to study under open sky due to lack of adequate infrastructure.
Megha Agarwal, a teacher at the school said, "Students go to their homes if they are thirsty or need to go to the toilet as there is no facility here. School is closed whenever it rains".
"There is no space for cooking mid-day meal, hence the food is cooked at other school and is brought here for students", she added.
Speaking about the lack of infrastructure Rakesh Kumar, BSA, Shahjahanpur acknowledged the inconvenience being caused to students and assured of resolving the issue.
Kumar told reporters, "There were some government schools which were working in rented accommodation. Many of these accommodations have now become depleted or have become non-existent now. Wherever there is a possibility we are merging such schools with other schools within One kilometer area. At places where there is no nearby alternative we will be demanding for place and funds to construct a building."
In UP government's budget for the financial year 2019-20, Rs 500 crore has been allocated towards improving infrastructure in primary and higher primary schools. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:04 IST

President offers prayers at Sri Vekateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India] (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind offered prayer at the temple of Sri Vekateswara Swamy at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:02 IST

Conmen dupe elderly woman of Rs 2 lakh worth gold ornaments in Odisha

Bhawanipatna (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): An elderly woman was allegedly duped here, after a gang of conmen escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh after fooling the lady.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Indian team reaches Wagah for Kartarpur Corridor talks

Wagah [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): The Indian team crossed the Wagah border on Sunday for holding the second round of talks with their Pakistani counterparts to finalise modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:20 IST

J-K: Man held for murdering grandparents in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents here on Saturday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:51 IST

Prayagraj: Out to arrest cow smuggler police team attacked, 7...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Seven police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers when they went to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling, said officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:38 IST

Delhi: Man, wife arrested for kidnapping two-year-old girl from...

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A man and his wife were arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on July 12.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:18 IST

Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for vehicles

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): The iconic Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh was on Sunday closed for vehicular movement by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:18 IST

Assam floods: 70% of Kaziranga National Park submerged, animals...

Baksa (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Due to the devastating floods in Assam, 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and its 95 camps was submerged in water and keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, forest officers were asked to remain on duty and their leaves cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Jammu ropeway to open for public by July end

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The service of the much-awaited Jammu ropeway, which is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the region, will be open for public by the end of July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra decked up with...

Puri (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees thronged the streets of Puri to get a glimpse of the Holy Trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra - decked up in gold ornaments weighing 208 kilograms for the 'Suna Besha' ritual on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Bust of war hero Lt Gen Sagat Singh inaugurated in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): A bust of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was inaugurated in Jaipur on Saturday on the eve of his birth centenary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:03 IST

Cop beaten to death: No arrest yet, probe underway, says Rajasthan Police

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has said that so far, no arrest has taken place in the case where Head Constable Gani Mohammad was brutally beaten to death by some unknown miscreants when he was investigating a land dispute here in Bhim.

Read More
iocl