Shahjahanpur murder case: UP police arrest accused lawyer

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): The UP police arrested a lawyer for allegedly murdering advocate Bhupendra Singh on Monday.



Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law & order), said, "Accused lawyer in the murder case of another lawyer on court complex in Shahjahanpur has been arrested. The accused has confessed to his crime. The murder took place due to an old dispute."

According to the police, Bhupendra Singh (38) of Jalalabad tehsil was shot dead inside the court complex in Shahjahanpur on Monday. The forensic team has collected evidence from the incident spot. The post mortem report of the deceased will be conducted by a panel of three doctors. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

