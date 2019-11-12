Shahjahanpur rape case: Court summons BJP leader DPS Rathore, his aide on Nov 18

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A local court in Shahjahanpur on Monday summoned BJP leader DPS Rathore and his aide Ajit Singh in connection with an alleged rape case of a law student by former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The duo has been summoned on November 18. On the same day, Chinmayanand will be produced before the court in connection with the case. He is currently in judicial custody.

The special investigation team (SIT) recently zeroed in on Rathore and Singh. They were accused in connection with a case filed by Chinmayanand against the law student for trying to extort money by threatening to release objectionable content related to him.

The extortion matter will be heard by the court on November 19.

The 23-year-old law student, who is also in judicial custody in connection with the extortion case, had earlier testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by the BJP leader for over a year, following which he was arrested. (ANI)

