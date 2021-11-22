Shahnawaz Hussain inaugurates 'Bihar Pavilion' at Trade Fair, says state achieving new heights under Nitish Kumar's leadership

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The 40th Indian International Trade Fair, dedicated to Bihar, was inaugurated by Industry Minister of the state, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on the occasion of "Bihar Diwas", on Monday at New Delhi.

On the occasion, the Minister said that Bihar is scaling new heights under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari and Bihar Legislative Council member Sanjay Mayukh were also present on the occasion of Bihar Day celebrations and the inauguration of "Bihar Pavilion".

The theme of the 40th Indian International Trade Fair was Atma Nirbhar Bharat; Bihar's exhibition was also associated with the same aim of achieving the goal of 'Atma Nirbhart Bihar' through 'Atma Nirbhar Gaon'.

An exhibition has been organised of the products made by the weavers of Bihar on the same theme in the Bihar Pavilion.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Bihar Pavilion at the International Trade Fair, Hussain said that the talent in the villages of Bihar is an example for the entire country.

"The products prepared by the handicraftsmen and weavers living in the rural areas of Bihar is creating a name for Bihar in the world map. Whether it is the creations of traditional folk art of Bihar like Madhubani painting, Manjusha art or the products of silk, khadi and other products prepared by the weavers of Bihar. The quality and artistry of these products have not only made Bihar's identity at the national level but have also made its mark at the international level," he said.

The Industries Minister informed that a live exhibition in Bihar Pavilion is being given by the world-famous Madhubani painting folk artist Padma Shri Dulari Devi and it is the centre of attraction for the youth of the country.

He further said that 41 stalls have been set up in Bihar Mandap - out of which 21 stalls belong to handicraftsmen and 20 stalls are of weavers.



"Both of these are the identity of Bihar and their talent have always made all of us proud," Hussain said.

The Minister said that out of 41 stallholders, 5 were those who are benefitted under the Bihar Start Up Policy 2017 and, "they are able to advance the art of applique art, sujni art and Madhubani painting with state-of-the-art management skills".

"One of them has taken its products from the village to the big metropolis of the country with the mode of terracotta mix media," he added.

Hussain also said that the products which represent the traditional style of Bihar i.e. studded work, lacquered bangles, cane, bamboo craft, Manjusha art are making headlines in the fair, while the exhibition of silk and handloom textiles is always the centre of attraction.

The footfall of people in Bihar Mandap is quite good, he said.

A cultural program was also organised at the Indian International Trade Fair on Bihar Day celebrations, in which folk songs and classical dance were presented by the artists of Bihar.

In this program, the people of Bihar living in Delhi, renowned personalities and those people in whose heart Bihar resides visited the Bihar Mandap.

Hussain said that Bihar has always associated itself with the objectives of the nation and that is the reason Bihar is also fast-paced while playing its complete part in fulfilling the goal of nation building with the resolution of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

He said that the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bihar is to fulfil the resolution of an "Atma Nirbhar" village; so the image of the villages of Bihar, which is rapidly progressing in front of the whole world has been presented here through the products presenting the best example of their skills.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Bihar is always playing its part in these types of events, so that the traditional genres/artists of Bihar, especially from rural areas, can get recognition on the country's platform. (ANI)

