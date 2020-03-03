Shahrukh said he fired in fit of rage, has no criminal background: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Shahrukh, the man who brandished a gun before a cop during protests in Delhi, said he did so in a fit of rage, Delhi Police informed on Tuesday and added that he has no criminal background.

Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police informed that Delhi Police is trying to recover the pistol which Shahrukh brandished on February 24.

Shahrukh was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh.

"We are trying to recover the pistol he used. Shahrukh said he fired during protests in a fit of rage. He has no criminal background but his father has a narcotics and fake currency case against him. Further investigation underway," said Ajit Kumar Singla.

He added, "Shahrukh has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 186, and 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources have stated that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain did not require rescuing.

"On the intervening night of February 24-25, news of the Councillor being stuck was received by police, upon investigation it was found the councillor was safe in his house," sources said.

Hussain was named in the FIR lodged over the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma duirng recent violence in Delhi. Sharma's family had alleged that people pelting stones from Hussain's building had killed their son.

The councillor, however, had stated that he himself was caught in the violence and had sought the help of the police over it. After the controversy, AAP had suspended him from the party's primary membership. (ANI)

