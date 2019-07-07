Shah's push for digital membership made BJP world's largest party: Nadda

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): BJP Working President JP Nadda on Saturday commended the digital push given by party president Amit Shah for making BJP the world's largest party.

"Amit Shah had launched the membership drive through digital medium around five years back in August 2014. BJP became the biggest party in the world by adding several members to its ranks in the preceding years. The party has become stronger in 8, 63, 971 booths in the country after the digital membership drive was given a push five years back," Nadda said while addressing a gathering here.

Nadda further affirmed that it is the party's good fortune that the membership drive is kickstarting from Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Madi's constituency.

"This is a matter of joy for us that the BJP membership drive will start from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'karmabhoomi' which is Varanasi in some time from now. This is a matter of fortune that one of the world's most popular leaders is going to kickstart this campaign," said Nadda.

"The organisation is at the root of Prime Minister Modi's conscience. People who have been associated with BJP from before the year 2000, have in some way or the other worked in tandem with the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He has moulded many workers of the party," he added.

Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has always been associated with organisational work in the grassroots level.

"When Prime Minister Modi was offered the chief ministerial berth in Gujarat, at that time also he was working in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh for mobilising the party," Nadda said.

"We will employ both online and offline ways to add more members to our party. The Prime Minister has asked all BJP members to start afforestation drive. We affirm that we will be committed to pushing forward this agenda of our leader," he added. (ANI)

